Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,640 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $3,172,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,403,676.25. The trade was a 12.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $3,087,056.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $2,901,422.40.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $2,889,115.20.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $2,575,281.60.

On Monday, November 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,118 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $3,697,925.40.

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NET stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $125.19. 2,108,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of -481.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 121.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 73.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Cloudflare by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.32.

Get Our Latest Report on NET

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.