Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,640 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $3,172,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,403,676.25. The trade was a 12.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $3,087,056.00.
- On Thursday, December 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $2,901,422.40.
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $2,889,115.20.
- On Wednesday, November 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $2,575,281.60.
- On Monday, November 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,118 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $3,697,925.40.
Cloudflare Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NET stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $125.19. 2,108,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of -481.49 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Trading of Cloudflare
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 121.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 73.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Cloudflare by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.32.
About Cloudflare
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
