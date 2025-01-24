Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Colefax Group (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 53.20 ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Colefax Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 17.64%.

LON:CFX traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 805 ($9.94). 652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524. Colefax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 644 ($7.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 917 ($11.33). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 790.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 822.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.77. The firm has a market cap of £49.59 million, a P/E ratio of 914.77 and a beta of 0.22.

Colefax Group Company Profile

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

