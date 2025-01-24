Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Colefax Group (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 53.20 ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Colefax Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 17.64%.
Colefax Group Price Performance
LON:CFX traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 805 ($9.94). 652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524. Colefax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 644 ($7.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 917 ($11.33). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 790.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 822.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.77. The firm has a market cap of £49.59 million, a P/E ratio of 914.77 and a beta of 0.22.
Colefax Group Company Profile
