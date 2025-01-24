Community West Bancshares Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Community West Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 27.5% per year over the last three years. Community West Bancshares has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Community West Bancshares to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Shares of CWBC stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.20. 38,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,277. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.84 million, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72.

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.53%. Analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director Robert Bartlein bought 2,000 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,135,175. The trade was a 0.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Mcdonald sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $40,008.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 315,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,071.81. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,432 shares of company stock worth $45,616 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

