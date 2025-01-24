Cordel Group (LON:CRDL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cordel Group (LON:CRDL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.12) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Cordel Group had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 11.27%.

Cordel Group Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of LON CRDL traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 7.30 ($0.09). 1,927,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,224. Cordel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.25 ($0.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Cordel Group

In related news, insider John Andrew Davis acquired 71,367 shares of Cordel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £4,995.69 ($6,170.57). Insiders own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Cordel Group Company Profile

Cordel produces specialist hardware and software for capturing, analysing and reporting on large datasets within the transport sector, employing sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithms.

