Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,616,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18,871.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 442,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,039,000 after purchasing an additional 439,887 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,802,000 after purchasing an additional 435,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,653.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 271,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 577,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,978,000 after purchasing an additional 232,912 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $82.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.02. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $89.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.2619 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

