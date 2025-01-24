Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COYA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

COYA stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.46. Coya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Arun Swaminathan purchased 5,000 shares of Coya Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $36,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,700. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,510 shares of company stock worth $69,615. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coya Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COYA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coya Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

