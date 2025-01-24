Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Price Up 5.4% – What’s Next?

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.44. 78,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 217,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $797.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $240.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6096 dividend. This is a boost from Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s payout ratio is -44.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 8.9% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter worth about $216,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 52.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 32.0% in the third quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 282,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 68,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

