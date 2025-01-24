Critical Analysis: Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS)

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) and Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Fractyl Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $274.42 million 1.52 $28.51 million $0.65 26.71 Fractyl Health $120,000.00 821.71 -$77.09 million ($12.19) -0.17

Analyst Ratings

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Fractyl Health. Fractyl Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tactile Systems Technology and Fractyl Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 2 0 1 2.67 Fractyl Health 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.49%. Fractyl Health has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 973.17%. Given Fractyl Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fractyl Health is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Fractyl Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology 5.42% 9.24% 6.56% Fractyl Health -64,849.48% N/A -57.21%

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Fractyl Health on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company also provides Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, and treatment, as well as to share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest to treat patients with retained pulmonary secretions resulting from bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Fractyl Health

(Get Free Report)

Fractyl Health, Inc., a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans. It also develops Rejuva, a novel adeno-associated virus delivered pancreatic gene therapy platform that is designed to enable long-term remission of T2D and obesity by durably altering metabolic hormone function in the pancreatic islet cells of patients. Fractyl Health, Inc. was formerly known as Fractyl Laboratories Inc. and changed its name to Fractyl Health, Inc. on June 09, 2021. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.