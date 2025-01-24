CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 1.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $384.24 and last traded at $382.62. 528,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,769,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $377.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 744.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.43.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total transaction of $10,467,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at $14,791,491.63. This trade represents a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,935,113. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,310,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.