CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Shares Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD)'s share price traded up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as €90.65 ($95.42) and last traded at €90.45 ($95.21). 64,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €88.95 ($93.63).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €85.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

