CX Institutional Acquires 3,520 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,400,000 after acquiring an additional 118,211 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,407,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,063,000 after purchasing an additional 312,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110,959 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $296.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.18 and its 200 day moving average is $272.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.00 and a 12 month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

