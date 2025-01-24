D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $900,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 75.9% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $532.64 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $539.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $516.72 and a 200-day moving average of $492.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

