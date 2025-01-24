Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $105.79 and last traded at $106.03. 593,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 880,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.19.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 6.2 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.80.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.6505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.