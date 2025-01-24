DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 432578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DocGo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

DocGo Trading Up 11.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $510.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.59 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 23,088 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $102,510.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 175,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,863.80. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DocGo during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in DocGo by 31.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DocGo by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

