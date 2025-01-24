DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 5847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of DS Smith from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $6.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

