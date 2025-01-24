DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2,378.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

