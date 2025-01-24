Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 197,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 140,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

