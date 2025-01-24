Encompass More Asset Management Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Encompass More Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Encompass More Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $302.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $239.86 and a 1-year high of $302.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.50 and its 200-day moving average is $283.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

