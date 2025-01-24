Encompass More Asset Management Sells 786 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Encompass More Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Encompass More Asset Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 41,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.06, for a total value of $31,536,054.06. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,435.10. This trade represents a 99.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total transaction of $8,405,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $123,309,210 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $978.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $999.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $889.11 and its 200 day moving average is $763.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10,141,900 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

