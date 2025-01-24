Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Trading 5.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 690,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,738,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

EVLV has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen cut shares of Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Evolv Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Evolv Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolv Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Colony Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 5,061,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 545,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 355,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 78,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 158,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 159.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 884,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 543,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

