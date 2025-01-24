Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 39,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 50,270 shares.The stock last traded at $4.18 and had previously closed at $4.13.

EVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.70 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Evotec during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evotec in the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Evotec by 29.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,634,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 602,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Evotec during the second quarter valued at about $71,183,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

