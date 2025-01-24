Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $15.13 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 46.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 70.0% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.94, for a total transaction of $76,831.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,115.38. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,731 shares of company stock worth $21,016,751. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $716.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,332.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,093.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $1,133.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,072.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $938.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,157.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.