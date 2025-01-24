Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,436 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,583 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,473,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.8 %

NFLX stock opened at $977.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $417.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $889.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $763.41. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $999.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10,141,900 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total transaction of $8,405,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.05, for a total value of $980,289.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,579.80. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $123,309,210. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

