Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Should You Buy?

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
Firm Capital Property Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06.
Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile
Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders. The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, and net lease convenience retail.
