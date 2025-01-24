First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFWGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, Zacks reports. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.33%.

First Western Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MYFW opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. First Western Financial has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Western Financial

In other First Western Financial news, Director David R. Duncan sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $163,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,702.80. This trade represents a 49.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MYFW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Western Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Western Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

