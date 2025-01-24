First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, Zacks reports. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.33%.

First Western Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MYFW opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. First Western Financial has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

In other First Western Financial news, Director David R. Duncan sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $163,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,702.80. This trade represents a 49.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MYFW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Western Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Western Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

