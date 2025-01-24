Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 24th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0937 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,054. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

