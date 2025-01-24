FS Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend in Latest Financial Update

FS Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of 1st Security Bank of Washington, has made significant announcements in its recent report issued on January 21, 2025.

The earnings release for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2024, has been disclosed by FS Bancorp, Inc. This information was shared through a press release attached to Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1, which is now available for public access.

In addition to the financial results, FS Bancorp also revealed that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend. The dividend amount has been increased from $0.27 per share to $0.28 per share. Shareholders of FS Bancorp can expect to receive this dividend on February 20, 2025, provided they are recorded as stockholders as of the closing of business on February 6, 2025.

These updates come amidst a dynamic financial landscape, and FS Bancorp’s decisions reflect its strategic approach to enhancing shareholder value while maintaining a competitive stance in the market.

Investors and stakeholders looking for detailed financial information regarding FS Bancorp can refer to the official Form 8-K filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website, dated January 21, 2025.

The company continues to demonstrate its commitment to shareholder interests through prudent financial decisions and strategic initiatives aimed at long-term growth and stability.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

