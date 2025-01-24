FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1,967.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,711 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $19,544,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $7,830,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at $7,290,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,747,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,886,000 after buying an additional 356,704 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.31 per share, with a total value of $106,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,238. This represents a 11.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $248,910 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSK. B. Riley downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSK

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.