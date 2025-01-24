Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 275 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 220 shares.The stock last traded at $53.01 and had previously closed at $52.80.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.76.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.