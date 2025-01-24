GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY) Increases Dividend to $0.74 Per Share

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.7411 per share on Tuesday, January 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSYY traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.38. 2,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $26.11.

