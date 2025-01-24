Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.58, but opened at $7.41. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 884 shares traded.

Gray Television Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

