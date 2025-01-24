HC Wainwright Increases LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Price Target to $30.00

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price.
LSI Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ LYTS opened at $24.72 on Friday. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $737.64 million, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LSI Industries Company Profile
LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.
