HC Wainwright Increases LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Price Target to $30.00

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $24.72 on Friday. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $737.64 million, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries

LSI Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in LSI Industries by 117.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LSI Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth $611,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in LSI Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in LSI Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,439,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,392,000 after buying an additional 162,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

