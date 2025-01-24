HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Releases Earnings Results

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08, Zacks reports. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.78%.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.42.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About HDFC Bank

(Get Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.