Head-To-Head Review: Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kodiak Sciences and Cidara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 1 2 1 0 2.00 Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 5 1 3.17

Profitability

Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.73%. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $32.20, suggesting a potential upside of 47.71%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences N/A -84.52% -45.40% Cidara Therapeutics -289.05% -69.64% -33.73%

Volatility and Risk

Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Cidara Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$260.49 million ($3.65) -2.28 Cidara Therapeutics $63.90 million 2.41 -$22.93 million ($25.52) -0.85

Cidara Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences. Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Kodiak Sciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Sciences



Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The company's preclinical stage product candidate includes KSI-501, a bispecific conjugate to treat retinal diseases with an inflammatory component; and KSI-601, a triplet biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Cidara Therapeutics



Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also develops its Cloudbreak platform that enables development of novel drug-Fc conjugates, that includes CD388, a potent antiviral designed to deliver universal prevention and treatment of seasonal and pandemic influenza, which is in Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical trials. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

