Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $7.54 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 9,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EMR stock opened at $131.20 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.65. The stock has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.35.
In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
