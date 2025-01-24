Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 343 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,378,000 after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,641,000 after purchasing an additional 194,506 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,847,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VUG opened at $426.08 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $317.59 and a 12 month high of $428.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $414.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.84. The company has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

