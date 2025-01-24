Hilltop Holdings Inc. Introduces New Commercial Paper ProgramDallas, Texas, January 21, 2025 – Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) disclosed a new commercial paper program through its subsidiary, Hilltop Securities Inc. The initiative aims to finance a

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Hilltop’s 8K filing here.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
