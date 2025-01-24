HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Shares Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.12. 10,954,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 3,960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47.
About HIVE Blockchain Technologies
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
