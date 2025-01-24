Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Down 15.5% – Time to Sell?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 15.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 193.40 ($2.41). 9,867,523 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 2,678,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229 ($2.86).

A number of analysts recently commented on HOC shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.50) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.75) to GBX 310 ($3.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 310 ($3.87) to GBX 285 ($3.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.75) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 218.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £925.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,596.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

