Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Price Down 15.5% – Should You Sell?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 193.40 ($2.41). 9,867,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 2,678,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229 ($2.86).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 310 ($3.87) to GBX 285 ($3.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.50) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.75) to GBX 310 ($3.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.75) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of £925.00 million, a PE ratio of 3,596.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 218.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 200.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

