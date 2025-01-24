Hongkong Land (LON:HKLD) Trading Down 42.4% – Here’s What Happened

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 42.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.27 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.27 ($0.05). 14,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 10,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.41 ($0.09).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.37 million, a PE ratio of -16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

