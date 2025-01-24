Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Horizon Bancorp Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $718.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.