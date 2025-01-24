Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 8.48%.
Horizon Bancorp Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of HBNC stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $718.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $19.18.
Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.
Horizon Bancorp Company Profile
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.
