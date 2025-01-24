H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Trading 0.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.43. 13,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 17,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $10.8 billion as at December 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 26.9 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.