ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,352 ($16.70) and last traded at GBX 1,350 ($16.67), with a volume of 35953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,334 ($16.48).
ICG Enterprise Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,292.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,257.31. The stock has a market cap of £882.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,192.31 and a beta of 0.85.
ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile
ICG Enterprise Trust is focused exclusively on investing in buyouts in North America and Europe. Through our experience, global network and focus on defensive growth, we seek to deliver attractive long-term returns.
