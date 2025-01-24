IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Raised by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 491.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,369 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 4.3% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $21,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partners started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.86.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $380,498.20. This trade represents a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $432.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $423.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

