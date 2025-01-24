Immunome Inc.’s CFO Max Rosett Accepts Relocation PackageImmunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) recently reported in an 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission that Max Rosett, Chief Financial Officer of the company, has accepted a relocation pack

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Immunome’s 8K filing here.
Immunome Company Profile
Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.
