ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Up 12.7% – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.06 ($0.05). Approximately 30,253,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 19,606,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.04).

ImmuPharma Trading Up 9.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of £16.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.60 and a beta of 1.53.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

