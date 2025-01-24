ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 12.7% – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.06 ($0.05). 30,253,918 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 19,606,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.04).

ImmuPharma Stock Up 9.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.72. The stock has a market cap of £16.39 million, a PE ratio of -393.60 and a beta of 1.53.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

