ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Up 15.8% – Should You Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.17 ($0.05). 29,519,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 19,563,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.04).
ImmuPharma Trading Up 9.3 %
The company has a market cap of £16.39 million, a PE ratio of -393.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.72.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
