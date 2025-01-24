Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 17,591 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 108,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $58.03.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

